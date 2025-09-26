Poster A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rosemount High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Photos: Highlights from the 2025 Youth in Music Marching Band Championships

For 21 years, the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships has brought together high school marching bands from across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest. This year’s gathering on Oct. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis showcased 34 high school ensembles in competition, three high school groups in exhibition, and one college exhibition unit.

Rosemount, which has ruled the largest class of bands (AAAA) for years and was the defending champion, won again. It was their ninth championship in a row.

All of the bands competed during the day, in various classes based on size. Then the top 11 bands returned to compete in the finals at night. Minnesota’s Rosemount High School won the championship once again, capping a day and night filled with outstanding performances and musicianship. (Check out the scores from prelims and finals.)

“All classes are extremely competitive,” says Youth in Music founder Brent Turner. “There are about three bands in every class that could win in their class.”

Rosemount’s main competition the past few years, Lincoln High School of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished second.

Out-of-state bands hailing from South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska maee up nearly half of the competition. New to the competition this year were groups from Rock Island, Illinois; Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Exhibition performances were presented by bands from Minneapolis’ Edison High School, St. Croix Central High School of Hammond, Wisconsin, and Eastern Carver County of Chaska (middle school rock group called Questionable Legalities), and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band at night.

Besides the musical performances, Youth in Music bestows several awards and scholarships. Awards given out annually include a Hall of Fame inductee, volunteer of the year, and awards honoring school administrators who support the arts. Ken Martinson from marching.com is this year’s Hall of Fame recipient. Volunteers of the year are Suanne and Rhonda Turner.

At the event, the YourClassical booth shared information for students who are interested in preparing an entry for the 2026 Karin Larson YourClassical Prize, which features a cash prize, recording session, and more.

Relive the excitement and pageantry of the Youth in Music Championships through our huge photo galleries below.

Bands are presented in alphabetical order from their daytime performances. The full band names and their scheduled performance order are listed below the galleries.

All photos by Jorge Valenzuela Mora and Todd Snover of Ceremony Photos, exclusively for YourClassical MPR

Andover
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Andover High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Andover High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Andover High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Anoka
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Anoka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Anoka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Anoka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Baldwin-Woodville
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Baldwin-Woodville High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Baldwin-Woodville High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Baldwin-Woodville High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Blaine
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Blaine High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Blaine High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Blaine High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Brandon Valley
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Brandon Valley High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Brandon Valley High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Brandon Valley High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Brookings
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Brookings High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Brookings High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Brookings High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Champlin Park
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Champlin Park High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Champlin Park High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Champlin Park High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Chippewa Falls
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Chippewa Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Chippewa Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Chippewa Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Coon Rapids
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Coon Rapids High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Coon Rapids High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Coon Rapids High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Eastern Carver County
A rock band plays on the field at a football stadium.
Eastern Carver County of Chaska featured a middle school rock group called Questionable Legalities at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A rock band plays on the field at a football stadium.
Eastern Carver County of Chaska featured a middle school rock group called Questionable Legalities at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A rock band plays on the field at a football stadium.
Eastern Carver County of Chaska featured a middle school rock group called Questionable Legalities at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Eastview
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Eastview High School (Apple Valley) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Eastview High School (Apple Valley) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Eastview High School (Apple Valley) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Eden Prairie
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Eden Prairie High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Eden Prairie High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Eden Prairie High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Farmington
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Farmington High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Farmington High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Farmington High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Greendale
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Greendale High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Greendale High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Greendale High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Harrisburg
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Harrisburg High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Harrisburg High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Harrisburg High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Hastings
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Hastings High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Hastings High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Hastings High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Hutchinson
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Hutchinson High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Hutchinson High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Hutchinson High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Irondale
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Irondale High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Irondale High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Irondale High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Lakeville South
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Lakeville South High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Lakeville South High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Lakeville South High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Lourdes
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Lourdes High School (Rochester) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Lourdes High School (Rochester) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Lourdes High School (Rochester) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Mankato Area 77
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Mankato Area 77 Lancers competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Mankato Area 77 Lancers competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Mankato Area 77 Lancers competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Marshall
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Marshall High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Marshall High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Marshall High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Millard North
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Millard North High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Millard North High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Millard North High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Millard West
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Millard West High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Millard West High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Millard West High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Minnetonka
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Minnetonka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Minnetonka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Minnetonka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Osseo
Youth in Music Marching Band Championships 2024 07
The Osseo High School Marching Band from Minnesota performs Oct. 12 at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Osseo High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Osseo High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
River Falls
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
River Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
River Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
River Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Rock Island
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rock Island High School (Illinois) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rock Island High School (Illinois) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rock Island High School (Illinois) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Rosemount
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rosemount High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rosemount High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Rosemount High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls Lincoln
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls Washington
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Washington (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Washington (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Sioux Falls Washington (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
St. Croix Central
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
St. Croix Central High School (Wisconsin) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
St. Croix Central High School (Wisconsin) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
St. Croix Central High School (Wisconsin) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Theodore Roosevelt
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Theodore Roosevelt High School (Iowa) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Theodore Roosevelt High School (Iowa) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Theodore Roosevelt High School (Iowa) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Thomas Edison
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Thomas Edison High School (Minneapolis) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Thomas Edison High School (Minneapolis) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Thomas Edison High School (Minneapolis) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
UWEC Blugold
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Waseca
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Waseca High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Waseca High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Waseca High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Youth in Music lineup

Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Oct. 11

Note: All are Minnesota high schools unless noted otherwise.

  • Osseo: 7 a.m.

  • Hutchinson: 7:15 a.m.

A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
Harrisburg High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
  • Harrisburg (S.D.): 7:30 a.m.

  • Andover: 7:45 a.m.

  • Blaine: 8 a.m.

  • Minnetonka: 8:15 a.m.

  • Lourdes: 8:30 a.m.

  • Coon Rapids: 8:45 a.m.

  • Anoka: 9 a.m.

  • St Croix Central (Wis., exhibition): 9:15 a.m.

  • Theodore Roosevelt (Iowa): 9:30 a.m.

  • Sioux Falls O'Gorman (S.D.): 9:45 a.m.

  • Baldwin - Woodville (Wis.): 10 a.m.

  • Brookings (S.D.): 10:15 a.m.

  • Waseca: 10:30 a.m.

  • Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.): 10:45 a.m.

  • Champlin Park: 11 a.m.

  • Hastings: 11:15 a.m.

  • Mankato Area 77 Lancers: 11:30 a.m.

  • Eastern Carver County, exhibition: 11:45 a.m.

  • Class A and AA Awards: 12 p.m.

  • Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.): 12:30 p.m.

  • Rock Island (Ill.): 12:45 p.m.

  • River Falls (Wis.): 1 p.m.

  • Chippewa Falls (Wis.): 1:15 p.m.

  • Farmington: 1:30 p.m.

  • Lakeville South: 1:45 p.m.

  • Marshall: 2 p.m.

  • Eden Prairie: 2:15 p.m.

    A marching band performs on the field of a football stadium.
    Irondale High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
    Ceremony Photos for MPR

  • Irondale: 2:30 p.m.

  • Millard North (Neb.) 2:45 p.m.

  • Millard West (Neb.): 3 p.m.

  • Greendale (Wis.): 3:15 p.m.

  • Brandon Valley (S.D.): 3:30 p.m.

  • Sioux Falls Lincoln (S.D.): 3:45 p.m.

  • Eastview: 4 p.m.

  • Rosemount: 4:15 p.m.

  • University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, exhibition: 4:30 p.m.

  • Class AAA and AAAA Awards: 4:45 p.m.

This activity is made possible in part by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment‘s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

