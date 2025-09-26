Photos: Highlights from the 2025 Youth in Music Marching Band Championships

For 21 years, the
Youth in Music Marching Band Championships has brought together high school marching bands from across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest. This year’s gathering on Oct. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis showcased 34 high school ensembles in competition, three high school groups in exhibition, and one college exhibition unit.
Rosemount, which has ruled the largest class of bands (AAAA) for years and was the defending champion, won again. It was their ninth championship in a row.
All of the bands competed during the day, in various classes based on size. Then the top 11 bands returned to compete in the finals at night. Minnesota’s Rosemount High School won the championship once again, capping a day and night filled with outstanding performances and musicianship. (Check out the
scores from prelims and finals.)
“All classes are extremely competitive,” says Youth in Music founder Brent Turner. “There are about three bands in every class that could win in their class.”
Rosemount’s main competition the past few years, Lincoln High School of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished second.
Out-of-state bands hailing from South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska maee up nearly half of the competition. New to the competition this year were groups from Rock Island, Illinois; Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa.
Exhibition performances were presented by bands from Minneapolis’ Edison High School, St. Croix Central High School of Hammond, Wisconsin, and Eastern Carver County of Chaska (middle school rock group called Questionable Legalities), and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band at night.
Besides the musical performances, Youth in Music bestows several awards and scholarships. Awards given out annually include a Hall of Fame inductee, volunteer of the year, and awards honoring school administrators who support the arts. Ken Martinson from marching.com is this year’s Hall of Fame recipient. Volunteers of the year are Suanne and Rhonda Turner.
At the event, the YourClassical booth shared information for students who are interested in preparing an entry for the 2026
Karin Larson YourClassical Prize, which features a cash prize, recording session, and more.
Relive the excitement and pageantry of the Youth in Music Championships through our huge photo galleries below.
Bands are presented in alphabetical order from their daytime performances. The full band names and their scheduled performance order are listed below the galleries. All photos by Jorge Valenzuela Mora and Todd Snover of Ceremony Photos, exclusively for YourClassical MPR, which does not make reprints available. To order official photos from the event, go to Ceremony Photos .
Andover
Andover High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Anoka
Anoka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Baldwin-Woodville
Baldwin-Woodville High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Blaine
Blaine High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Brandon Valley
Brandon Valley High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Brookings
Brookings High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Champlin Park
Champlin Park High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Eastern Carver County
Eastern Carver County of Chaska featured a middle school rock group called Questionable Legalities at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Eastview
Eastview High School (Apple Valley) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Farmington
Farmington High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Greendale
Greendale High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Harrisburg
Harrisburg High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Hastings
Hastings High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Hutchinson
Hutchinson High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Irondale
Irondale High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Lakeville South
Lakeville South High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Lourdes
Lourdes High School (Rochester) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Mankato Area 77
Mankato Area 77 Lancers competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Marshall
Marshall High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Millard North
Millard North High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Millard West
Millard West High School (Nebraska) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Minnetonka
Minnetonka High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Osseo
The Osseo High School Marching Band from Minnesota performs Oct. 12 at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
River Falls
River Falls High School (Wisconsin) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Rock Island
Rock Island High School (Illinois) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Rosemount
Rosemount High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls Lincoln
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman
Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Sioux Falls Washington
Sioux Falls Washington (South Dakota) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
St. Croix Central
St. Croix Central High School (Wisconsin) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Theodore Roosevelt
Theodore Roosevelt High School (Iowa) competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Thomas Edison
Thomas Edison High School (Minneapolis) exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
UWEC Blugold
Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band exhibited at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Waseca
Waseca High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Waseca High School competed at the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Youth in Music lineup Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Oct. 11 Note: All are Minnesota high schools unless noted otherwise.
